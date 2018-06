Please enable Javascript to watch this video

16-year-old Alec Gayrama is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! He's in the 11th grade at Red Lion High School. He enjoys playing tennis and does the weather for his school's morning announcements. Alec also earned the title of Reserve Grand Champion of the York County Science Fair for a project on renewable energy!

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> https://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)