Colorado judge pushes back jury selection date in James Holmes case

Jury selection for accused killer James Holmes’ murder trial will not begin until January.

It had been set for December 8th.

A Colorado judge announced the delay on Monday.

He said the decision will give attorneys more time to evaluate a second report on Holmes’ sanity.

He also said they should be prepared to make opening statement on June 3rd.

This is Holmes’ fifth trial date.

He is accused of opening fire inside a movie theater in Aurora in July 2012.

12 people were killed in the rampage and another 70 were injured.

Holmes has pled not guilty by reason of insanity to the 166 charges he faces.