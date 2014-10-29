Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster opens new facility

Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster have treated many patients in Lancaster County, and now people in Lebanon can get the care they need as well.
A new orthopedic facility opened yesterday, and will partner with Lancaster General Hospital to provide patient care.
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster CEO Bill Weik spoke to FOX43 about the exciting groundbreaking.
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster have treated many patients in Lancaster County, and now people in Lebanon can get the care they need as well.