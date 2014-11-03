What voters need to know before they head to the polls Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In less than 24 hours people across the country, including right here in Central Pennsylvania, will be heading to the polls to vote in the 2014 midterm election.

Officials in York County say casting your vote, has never been easier.

"It’s a touch-screen base machine so it’s very easy; I always say if you can order a sandwich at Sheetz, you can cast your vote on Election Day. It's just that simple and easy,” said Nikki Suchanic, the director of York County Elections and Voter Registration.

Suchanic says it’s important for voters to come to the polls prepared; that means bringing along the proper identification if needed.

"Only if you're a first time voter or voting in your precinct for the first time, you will need a photo or a non-photo ID,” she said. “Your photo ID could be a driver’s license or you could use the voter registration certificate that we mail to you."

As for those who have voted in previous elections, officials say your information will already be in the system and no photo ID will be required.

When the polls open Tuesday, voters can also expect to see the same touch-base polling equipment that’s been used since 2006.

While historically midterm elections have had lower voter turnout, Suchanic says this year, we could see more voters in Pennsylvania driven by the Governor’s race.

"Even if your candidate ultimately loses, at least you can say I did cast a vote,” Suchanic said. “Your vote is important as to where Pennsylvania is going to go in the future."

Suchanic says if voters are confused as to which precinct they're registered to vote at, to contact their local elections office and they'll be more than happy to point you in the right direction.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and close 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.