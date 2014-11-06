Steady rain to start our Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOWERS: Two systems are in play today, which will keep showers in the forecast. After the early steady rain, we’ll see overcast skies and scattered showers in the afternoon. Cooler air begins slipping in today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, we’ll drop near 40° with lingering showers possible.

Friday, we’re mostly cloudy early with some spotty showers developing off the Great Lakes through the afternoon. As the system pulls out to sea, the clouds slowly fade after dark with colder air settling in on a chilly breeze. Highs just touch the 50° mark. The playoff games will be a tad chilly as temps slip from the 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday, we start with a chill as temps begin near 30°. We top out rather cool with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll enjoy some passing clouds but it looks dry. Overnight, we’ll watch temps drop into the upper 30s. Some drops and flakes are possible as a weak clipper system races by. It leaves us with mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs bump back to near 50°.

NEXT WEEK: We warm to start off the week, but it comes with a big price tag. Monday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and middle 50s for highs. Tuesday, we top out at 60° with increasing clouds later. It’s another gem Tuesday weather-wise, in time for Veterans Day. Then, an arctic blast of colder air, the coldest of the season is pegged for mid to late week. We’ll have a few showers early Wednesday before the colder air settles in. Highs Wednesday will only do the upper 40s.

Make it a terrific Thursday!

“Life will bring you pain all by itself. Your responsibility is to create joy.” – Milton Erickson

- Jeff Jumper, WPMT FOX43 Morning Meteorologist

Follow me on Twitter: @JeffJumperWX

Like me on Facebook: Jeff Jumper FOX43