Local UFC fighter's bout to be nationally televised

A local UFC fighter will be fighting in a nationally televised fight this weekend.

Charlie ‘The Spaniard’ Brenneman from Dauphin County will take on Leandro Silva Saturday, November 8th in a preliminary match in Uberlandia, Brazil.

The bout will air on Fox Sports 2 at 8PM.

Brenneman trains with Tim Pollock in Hummelstown.

He is currently 19-7.