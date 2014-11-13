× Camp Hill Prison employee accused of having sexual relations with prisoner

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-A female employee in the food service department at SCI Camp Hill Prison was arrested Thursday after she allegedly had sexual intercourse with an inmate, according to a news release from Trooper Robert Hicks, a state police spokesman.

Investigators said 45-year-old April Lee Kenawell, of Hanover, had an ongoing sexual relationship with an inmate that started in September 2014 at the prison located in Lower Allen Township.

Kenawell was charged Thursday with two counts of institutional sexual assault. She was released after posting $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 17.