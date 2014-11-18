Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Holiday decorating with Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Posted 8:35 AM, November 18, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It's something many people look forward to all year: decorating for the holidays. Mitch Rodkey from Stauffers of Kissel Hill joined us this morning to showcase the items they have to kickstart your holiday preparations.