It's something many people look forward to all year: decorating for the holidays. Mitch Rodkey from Stauffers of Kissel Hill joined us this morning to showcase the items they have to kickstart your holiday preparations.
Holiday decorating with Stauffers of Kissel Hill
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
