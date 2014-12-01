Healthy PA Open Enrollment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, PA - Today thousands of people across the Keystone State can enroll in the new Healthy PA program. Its designed to expand the current Medicaid healthcare coverage, and give lower income families access to a variety of health insurance plans.

People who earn less than 138 percent of the federal poverty guidelines ($16,105 for an individual or $27,310 for a family of three) can qualify for either Medicaid or Healthy PA coverage.

A spokesman for Governor-elect Tom Wolf says he will move to eliminate Healthy PA and work with the federal governor to fully expand Medicaid as it was intended under the Affordable Care Act. The action will not need approve from the legislature. He also says no one will lose their coverage.

Meanwhile enrollment In Healthy Pa began Monday. Health benefits begin January 1, 2015. For a list of enrollment locations closest to you, click here or call 1-877-570-3642. Appointments are free. You can also go to HealthyPA.com to see if you qualify for coverage and sign up.