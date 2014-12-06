Police: Accidental shooting inside Cumberland County bar

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Posted 9:35 AM, December 6, 2014
Police say one person was shot at a bar along the  5300 block of East Trindle Road in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, just after 10 p.m. Friday at Johnny Joe’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Following police  investigation, it was determined there was an accidental discharge of a handgun inside the business.

The victim was treated and later released from a nearby hospital.

1 Comment

  • OneMan'sOpinion

    Yes, instead of calling this accidental, the word reckless should be used. ie) Police: Reckless shooting inside Cumberland County bar.

