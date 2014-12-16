Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Getting you ready for your holiday parties with Flinchy’s

Posted 4:25 PM, December 16, 2014, by , Updated at 04:23PM, December 16, 2014
We are in the Fox43 kitchen getting you ready for your upcoming holiday parties with Flinchy’s Restaurant Bar and Deck in Camp Hill.

For more information: www.flinchys.com

Egg Nog Recipe
Beat separately yolks and whites of 6 eggs.  Beat whites until stiff.
Add 1/2 cup sugar to yolk mixture & 1/2 cup to whites, mix well
Mix white mixture with yolk mixture.
Stir in 2 cups heavy cream
Stir in 2 cups whole milk.
Stir in 2 cups Seagrams 7.
Add 2 oz (or more!) Capt Morgans Spiced Rum
Stir thoroughly & serve cold with grated nutmeg!

