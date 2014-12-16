Getting you ready for your holiday parties with Flinchy’s

We are in the Fox43 kitchen getting you ready for your upcoming holiday parties with Flinchy’s Restaurant Bar and Deck in Camp Hill.

Egg Nog Recipe

Beat separately yolks and whites of 6 eggs. Beat whites until stiff.

Add 1/2 cup sugar to yolk mixture & 1/2 cup to whites, mix well

Mix white mixture with yolk mixture.

Stir in 2 cups heavy cream

Stir in 2 cups whole milk.

Stir in 2 cups Seagrams 7.

Add 2 oz (or more!) Capt Morgans Spiced Rum

Stir thoroughly & serve cold with grated nutmeg!

