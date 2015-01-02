× Police want to identify shoplifting suspect

Lower Allen Township police are looking for the a suspect that was caught taking merchandise from a Weis Market on New Years Day.

According to police around 7:00 p.m. Thursday a male suspect left the Weis Market along Lowther Road in Camp Hill, without paying for over $130.00 worth of merchandise.

A customer in the store saw the suspect trying to leave and began following him. The suspect dropped the basket of merchandise when he saw he was being followed.

Police say he was last seen running east towards the intersection of 10th street and Lowther Road. He is being described as a light-skinned black or possibly Hispanic male in his 20’s, with a shaved head.

According to police at the time of the theft he was wearing a black security jacket with a badge on the left front, a company patch on the left shoulder and an American flag on the right shoulder.

Officials say a silver, four door, Hyundai with tinted windows may have also been involved. The vehicle was last seen leaving the parking lot quickly, as the suspect ran out the front door of the store.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect pictured is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.