Police ID victim, suspects in Lancaster City shootout

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) Lancaster City Police identify the man killed in a weekend shootout along the 700 block of High Street as Devonte Gantt, 22. Gantt’s body was found in the rear yard of 709 High Street. He suffered a fatal gunshot to his upper torso.

Amos Clay, III, who was wounded in the shootout told investigators that he and Gantt got into an altercation with an unknown male during an illegal drug transaction. Clay stated that the male pulled out a concealed handgun and shot Gantt. Clay said he then pulled out his own handgun and shot the unknown male in response. During the exchange of gunfire, Clay suffered gunshot wounds to his legs. Clay told investigators that he could identify the unknown male if he ever saw him again.

Clay later picked out Stefon Landing, 20, from a group of photographs. Landing is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Based on the evidence, police charged Landing with Criminal Homicide, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Carrying a Firearm without a License.

Because of a prior conviction, Clay is charged with Persons Not to Possess a Firearm and Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License.