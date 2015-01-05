One man killed, two others injured in Lancaster shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Lancaster are investigating a triple shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured two others. It happened around 7:40 Sunday night on the 700-block of High Street.

Officers say the investigation unfolded in stages.When officers arrived at the High Street scene, they found a 22-year old man from Lancaster with a gunshot to the leg. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were on the scene, another male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim is a 19-year old man, also from Lancaster. He underwent surgery for his wound. Police say he too was shot at the residence on High Street.

Also on High Street, a resident informed officers there was an unresponsive man in the back yard of the home. The man pronounced dead and was laying in close proximity to the original shooting scene. This victim's identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators have made no arrest in this case, but say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call them at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

More information is expected to be released on Monday morning.