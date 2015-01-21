Local educators react to President Obama’s free community college plan

Imagine having two years of college paid for. It’s a welcome suggestion to some students and educators. President Barack Obama proposed the idea of paying for the first two years of community college for students. But, there are questions about where funding would come from.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared Savage is the Senior Admissions Counselor at Harrisburg University. The University is a four-year program that could benefit from the plan, "Over this past year 15 % of our enrollment was for transfer students. Community college is the first step. WIth students having the ability to afford this just takes the next step to the next level," said Savage.

It's called the College Promise Program. Under the program students would receive free tuition for their first two years at a community college. They must meet certain requirements such as attending at least half-time, maintaining a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and making steady progress toward completing their program.

The White House said the program will cost $60 billion in Federal spending over ten years. U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D) Pennsylvania said the program is long overdue. "In my judgement, neither party has done enough on this subject," said Sen. Casey.

75% of the program's funding would come from Federal dollars, the remaining 25% would come from participating states. "I don't know whether or not the presidents proposal will pass. We're going to have to spend some time on that as well examining how you finance that and therefore how you make it free of charge," said Sen. Casey. Dr. Shelly Merkle,

Superintendent of York Suburban School District thinks it is a great idea but has concerns about funding. "It will encourage more students to attend if it comes to fruition. certainly I am concerned about the funding levels. How do we fund something like that when we still have schools struggling in the k-12 arena," said Merkle.

Statement from John Sygielski, Ed.D., President of HACC:

"President Obama’s proposal to lower the cost of community college to zero for those who meet the requirements will make a significant difference in the lives of students at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, as well as those who want to pursue an education but cannot afford it.

In his state of the union address on Jan. 20, 2015, President Obama reiterated his proposal to lower the cost of community college to zero for those who keep their grades up and graduate on time “because many are being priced out of education by the cost.”

The struggle to make ends meet while juggling classes and family responsibilities is a universal day-to-day reality for the HACC students who are single parents, veterans, older students who have lost their jobs and students who are from first-generation or lower-income families.

As President Obama noted in his address, by the end of this decade, two of three jobs in this country will require post-secondary education and training. HACC and other community colleges are the engines that fuel our economy by working in partnership with the industry and business to provide the training for in-demand jobs."

White House Memo:

The America’s College Promise proposal would create a new partnership with states to help them waive tuition in high-quality programs for responsible students, while promoting key reforms to help more students complete at least two years of college. Restructuring the community college experience, coupled with free tuition, can lead to gains in student enrollment, persistence, and completion transfer, and employment. Specifically, here is what the initiative will mean:Enhancing Student Responsibility and Cutting the Cost of College for All Americans: Students who attend at least half-time, maintain a 2.5 GPA while in college, and make steady progress toward completing their program will have their tuition eliminated. These students will be able to earn half of the academic credit they need for a four-year degree or earn a certificate or two-year degree to prepare them for a good job.Building High-Quality Community Colleges: Community colleges will be expected to offer programs that either (1) are academic programs that fully transfer to local public four-year colleges and universities, giving students a chance to earn half of the credit they need for a four-year degree, or (2) are occupational training programs with high graduation rates and that lead to degrees and certificates that are in demand among employers. Other types of programs will not be eligible for free tuition. Colleges must also adopt promising and evidence-based institutional reforms to improve student outcomes, such as the effective Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) programs at the City University of New York which waive tuition, help students pay for books and transit costs, and provide academic advising and supportive scheduling programs to better meet the needs of participating students, resulting in greater gains in college persistence and degree completion.Ensuring Shared Responsibility with States: Federal funding will cover three-quarters of the average cost of community college. States that choose to participate will be expected to contribute the remaining funds necessary to eliminate community college tuition for eligible students. States that already invest more and charge students less can make smaller contributions, though all participating states will be required to put up some matching funds. States must also commit to continue existing investments in higher education; coordinate high schools, community colleges, and four-year institutions to reduce the need for remediation and repeated courses; and allocate a significant portion of funding based on performance, not enrollment alone. States will have flexibility to use some resources to expand quality community college offerings, improve affordability at four-year public universities, and improve college readiness, through outreach and early intervention.

Read more here.