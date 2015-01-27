West Hempfield Township burglary suspect faces more charges, police say

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-An East Petersburg man who was charged last year with burglarizing several homes in West Hempfield Township now faces additional charges.

Police believe Jason Dean Stewart, 40, of East Petersburg, was responsible for numerous burglaries that occurred in East Hempfield and Manheim Townships back in September 2014.

Police said Stewart tried to sell some of the stolen items to local pawn shops. Stewart was arrested on Sept. 24 during a burglary attempt in West Hempfield Township.

He now faces additional charges which include, 11 counts of burglary, 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Stewart remains in Lancaster County Prison.