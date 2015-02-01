× UPDATE: Burglary suspects turn themselves in to police

Police in Cumberland County say two burglary suspects have turned themselves in. North Middleton Township Police say Joshuah Dye, of Mount Holly Springs and Colin Sweeney, of Carlisle turned themselves in on Saturday evening.

Both were wanted for burglarizing a home on the 200-block of Union Hall Road in Carlisle.

Investigators say they stole wire and other items and sold it as scrap for cash.

They were taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.