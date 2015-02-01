Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

UPDATE: Burglary suspects turn themselves in to police

Posted 9:32 AM, February 1, 2015, by , Updated at 06:11PM, February 1, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Left to Right: Joshuah Dye,26 and Colin Sweeney,25.

Police in Cumberland County say two burglary suspects have turned themselves in. North Middleton Township Police say Joshuah Dye, of Mount Holly Springs and Colin Sweeney, of Carlisle turned themselves in on Saturday evening.
Both were wanted for burglarizing a home on the 200-block of Union Hall Road in Carlisle.
Investigators say they stole wire and other items and sold it as scrap for cash.
They were taken to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

 

 