HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — A Harrisburg man wanted in connection with a shooting on January 15, has been arrested in South Carolina. Brandon Raye, 31 was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a woman at the corner of North 6th and Schuylkill Streets. The victim, a 27 year old city woman remains hospitalized.

Raye is charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Firearms Violations. Arrangements are being made to extradite Raye back to Harrisburg.