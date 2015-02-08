Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Accident closes Interstate 81 Southbound lanes in Franklin County

Posted 3:05 PM, February 8, 2015, by , Updated at 03:26PM, February 8, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Credit: Franklin County Fire Wire

A one vehicle accident closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Antrium Township, Franklin County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before noon near mile marker 5.5. Officials say one vehicle went  off the roadway and in the woods.

A helicopter landing zone was set up on the highway. Officials say one male victim was transported from the scene by helicopter.

mile marker crash3

Pennsylvania State police in Chambersburg are investigating in crash.