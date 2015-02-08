× Accident closes Interstate 81 Southbound lanes in Franklin County

A one vehicle accident closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Antrium Township, Franklin County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before noon near mile marker 5.5. Officials say one vehicle went off the roadway and in the woods.

A helicopter landing zone was set up on the highway. Officials say one male victim was transported from the scene by helicopter.

Pennsylvania State police in Chambersburg are investigating in crash.