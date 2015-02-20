Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Dornsife man charged with burglary in Lancaster County

Posted 3:37 PM, February 20, 2015, by , Updated at 03:38PM, February 20, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Broc A. Stine

Broc A. Stine

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-A Northumberland County man was arrested Thursday in connection with a burglary at trucking company in Lancaster County.

Broc A. Stine, 26, of Dornsife, is charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and fugitive from justice. Police said Stine was also wanted out of Buckingham County, Virginia for burglary and larceny charges.

Officers responded to the Conewago Trail along the 2300 block of North Market Street in Elizabethtown around 9 p.m. after finding and unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot after closing time. Officers found Stine nearby and learned that he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

During the investigation, police found out that Seedway and Crowe Trucking at 99 Industrial Road in West Donegal Township had been burglarized.

Stine allegedly used a cutting torch to cut holes in the steel security doors to gain access to the building, police said. Once inside–he stole merchandise.

Stine was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

 