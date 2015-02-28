UPDATE: Coroner called to fatal crash in Carroll Township, York County

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Update: Victim identified as 30 year old, Richard Keller, of Dillsburg.

Original Post:

The York County Coroner has been  called to a fatal crash in Carroll Township York County.

York County 911 confirmed that the crash occurred along the first block of Campground Road just before noon on Saturday.

The coroner says the two vehicle crash involved one motorcycle and one truck. One person has been confirmed dead. Their identity will be released after family notification.

No other details are being released at this time.