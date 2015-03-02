Someone blowing up mailboxes in Dover Twp

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating two incidents where mailboxes were destroyed by an explosive device in Dover Township.

Two mailboxes were completely destroyed after unknown subjects placed an unknown explosive inside the mailbox. These incidents occurred between 2300 hours on 02.28.2015 and 0600 hours on 03.01.2015 in the following areas;

  • 6100 block of Salem Run Road
  • 4800 block of Paradise Road

The investigations into these incidents continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.