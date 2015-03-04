× Cause of death for two elderly brothers found in Lancaster County “inconclusive”

The autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning on the two elderly brothers who were found inside their Lancaster County home on February 26.

The two brothers, James B. Hougendobler Sr., 74, and William H. Hougendobler Jr., 73 were found dead inside their home on the 500 block of South West End Avenue in Lancaster Township.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamontoni, the results came back” inconclusive.” Officials could not determine the cause of death at this time and have sent the bodies for further toxicology and other special testing.

Diamontoni said that these tests could take up to several weeks to come back. At this time, Diamontoni stated “nothing was found to suspect foul play.”

Authorities were alerted to the home after a family member went to check on the men around 5 p.m. last Thursday evening after not seeing them for two weeks, police said. The relative found both men dead inside.

The home heating system was not running and there was no running water, according to police reports. Authorities said a gas oven was heating part of the house.