Map shows the most religious states in the U.S.

When it comes to finding a place of worship in The United States, not all states are created equal. Many places around the country tout flashy restaurants and trendy bars that seem to be popping up everywhere, but people might not know these areas may also hide more wholesome hubs.

FindTheBest gathered the data and found the parts of The United States that are the most and least religious, based on the number of religious organizations per capita.

Louisiana is rich in religious organizations, with 31.6 places of worship per 10K people. Mississippi comes in second place. Utah and Nevada are the least religious, with 10.4 and 7.2 religious organizations per 10K people, respectively.