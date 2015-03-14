× Cool but drier Sunday

DRYING OUT

The last of the showers are expected to fizzle out through the evening, and some drying begins across the region. The clouds stick around a bit before breaking up later in the night. Winds are expected to pick up as well, and this scours out any foggy spots late. There still could be a couple lingering sprinkles early Sunday, but most stay dry. Then, skies partially clear and some sunshine pokes out. Temperatures fall into the 40s. Monday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs rising into the 50s.

COOLING DOWN

Our next system passes by overnight Monday and could bring some light showers. St. Patrick’s Day looks drier, with just an early shower or two possible before sunshine quickly works back into the area. It’s a seasonable day with highs near 50 degrees. Wednesday is mostly sunny for our area, and Thursday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs begin running below seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect readings in the 40s across our region.

END OF WEEK

Friday brings plenty of clouds to the area. We’ll be watching for some spotty shower chances through the region. Otherwise, skies are drier for Saturday. Temperatures will still run below seasonable averages in the 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Andrea Michaels