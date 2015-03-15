× Update: Police find missing 51-year-old man who was last seen in Lebanon County

Update: Search for Russell Kreiser has been cancelled. He’s been found.

State Police in Jonestown are investigating a missing person from East Hanover Township, Lebanon County.

Russell Kreiser, 51 of Park Drive, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. He is described as 5 foot 10, has brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 130 pounds. He was last wearing a brown leather jacket, plaid shirt, light blue jeans, and black orthopedic shoes. He likes being outdoors and spends as much time outside as possible. It is unknown where he may have gone.

Kreiser is diabetic and did not receive any insulin today. He also has a history of Schizophrenia and not taking those medications police said.

Residents who live near Kreiser are asked to check all out buildings. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.