YORK COUNTY,PA (WPMT) A young driver and passenger escape injury after their pickup slams into a townhouse. It happened at about 1:12 p.m. at the Sunset Terrace development near the intersection of Locust Hill Road and Bradley Avenue in York Township.

The light pickup truck crashed through a lower level wall of the building. There was no one home at the time of the crash. York Area Regional Police are investigating.