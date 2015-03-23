× Pa. State Troopers Association asks Governor Wolf to recall Marcus Brown nomination

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) The union representing Pennsylvania’s State Troopers is calling on the Wolf administration to withdraw acting Pennsylvania State Commissioner Marcus Brown for consideration as commissioner.

To read the letter click PSTA Letter to Gov Wolf

Brown has come under fire by retired state troopers for wearing a PSP uniform without having graduated from the State Police Academy. In addition Brown is being investigated for the removal roadside signs near his home that called into the question his wearing of the uniform. The incident which was caught on videotape is being investigated by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney David Freed released a statement this afternoon that said the case would be fairly reviewed by his office. To read the full statement click here.

Jeff Sheridan, spokesman for Gov. Wolf, said, “This is a regrettable situation and Col. Brown has apologized. Governor Wolf chose Col. brown because of his depth of experience, starting out as a beat cop in Baltimore before working his way up through the department and eventually leading the Maryland State Police. As the governor said earlier today, he is monitoring the entire situation closely.”