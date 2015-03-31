× Utah man arrested after damaging over 30 headstones so dead could be ‘resurrected’

PAYSON, Utah – A man is in custody after allegedly damaging more than 30 headstones because he thought it would make it easier for the deceased to be “resurrected.”

Police told KSTU 36-year-old Spencer Robinson was arrested after knocking over more than 30 graves stones at the Payson City Cemetery Monday night.

According to the cemetery, some of the damaged stones are more than 100 years old and may not be replaced.

Police said Robinson had been removed from the cemetery days earlier for moving grave markers.

Officers went to his house where a family member said Robinson told them he was planning to go back to “finish the job.” Police said the relative told them Robinson said many of his friends would be freed for resurrection on Easter.

Authorities found Robinson in the backyard and tried to arrest him but he ran into the house and locked them out.

Officers forced their way into the house and hand to wrestle Robinson to the ground to handcuff him.

Robinson has been booked into the Utah County Jail on a felony charge of damaging property, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

Officials said Robinson has a possible mental health condition.