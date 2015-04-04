“Spaceship York” is sending your dreams to Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Folks in York have an oppurtunity to launch their dreams into outer space.

Project Developer, William Chambers, has partnered up with The Cultural Alliance of York County to create "Spaceship York."

"Spaceship York" is located on 9 W. Market Street in Downtown York.

Organizers are in the process of building a spaceship to send into space.

In the meantime, people can visit the "Spaceship York" building to write down their dreams and have their photo taken, to be displayed on the wall.

Once the spaceship is complete, all of those dreams will become stars.

The ship will blast off on June 1st.

If you would like to be a part of it, you can head to : www.timeandspacecollaborative.org.​