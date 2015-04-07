Burger King will pay for the Burger-King wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- It looks like an Illinois couple will get to have it their way.

Burger King will pay the expenses and provide gifts for the wedding of Joel Burger and Ashley King on July 17 in Jacksonville.

The couple, who were friends in high school and started dating in college, told WGN on Monday they have embraced the jokes about their name and won't let any annoyances “ketchup” with them. To prove it, they broke tradition and put Joel's name first on the engagement announcement.

The couple received the whopper of a surprise during a Skype call on Monday.

"When we heard about the happy, Burger-King couple, we felt an overwhelming urge to celebrate their upcoming marriage," Eric Hirschhorn, Burger King Brand spokesman told The State Journal-Register. "On so many levels it felt like fate; they found each other and their story found us."