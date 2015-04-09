April is financial literacy month and some of the most common fights among family members have are over money. Tracey Burke from Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors joined us to talk about finanical fights between parents and young children.
Tracey Burke talks financial fights between parents and kids
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Investment myths keeping some from using their money wisely
-
Personal finance myth busters
-
9 boring habits that can make you rich
-
Man trains for first sanctioned U.S. bare-knuckle fight in 130 years
-
How robocallers make money even when calls go unanswered
-
-
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump made at least $82 million last year while serving in the White House
-
Comcast bids $65 billion for most of 21st Century Fox
-
Three PA banks announce big losses on same day; one hints it is tied to Worley & Obetz
-
President Trump approves tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods
-
Families of drunk driving victims to speak in Harrisburg
-
-
Walmart’s CEO earns 1,188 times as much as the company’s median worker
-
No women in Forbes’ top 100 richest athletes list
-
Wanted sex offender stabs K-9 multiple times after chase