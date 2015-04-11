Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Autopsy results released after man killed in standoff outside Adams County Prison

Posted 1:09 PM, April 11, 2015, by , Updated at 01:26PM, April 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STRABAN TOWNSHIP (WPMT)-An autopsy performed on the 31-year-old man who was shot by police Thursday during a standoff outside Adams County Prison shows he was shot in the back/neck.

Photo credit: 911 Photography

Photo credit: 911 Photography

Jess Leipold, of no fixed address, died at York Hospital on Friday at 2:40 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Authorities say troopers responded to a  call around 1 p.m. Thursday about a armed man creating a disturbance at the prison.

Leipold was in the parking lot when state police arrived at the scene. He pulled out an AR-15 style rifle and began firing it multiple times into the ground and air, investigators said.

Leipold ignored several commands to put down his weapons and surrender during the half-hour standoff, said Adams County District Attorney Shawn Wagner at a press conference held Thursday.

When Leipold pointed the rifle towards the prison lobby, where people were inside, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper shot him.

Adams Co. Prison

Adams Co. Prison

He was immediately taken into custody and transported to York Hospital.

Investigators at the scene recovered a handgun, an AR-15 style rifle, a hunting knife and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

It remains unclear why Leipold went to the prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 