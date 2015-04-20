Man accused of killing 21-year-old woman in Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE (WPMT) — A man accused of killing a 21-year-old woman in York County over the weekend is facing criminal homicide charges, investigators said.

According to police reports, 21-year-old Marcus Bordelon, of Wrightsville, was arrested Sunday night. He is accused of killing Samantha Young, of York. It wasn’t clear if Bordelon had an attorney.

Officers responded to his home along the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Wrightsville around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic disturbance.

Police found Young dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The pair had a 1 year-old child together. She is currently being cared for by relatives.