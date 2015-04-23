York County officers participate in “Cops and Lobsters” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in York County served meals-- not warrants-- to customers at a local restaurant.

Officers from all over the county put away their handcuffs and picked up trays to serve as waiters at the Red Lobster in Springettsbury Township. It's part of the annual "Cops and Lobsters" event to raise money for the York County Special Olympics.

"Our athletes look up to them," York County Special Olympics Manager Kellee Terroso said. "They're in uniform, they're somebody of authority, and trust me they listen to them. It's really neat to see them all get together and have them support us. They're always involved in our events to support our athletes."

Officers say it's also about showing children just who is behind the badges.

"There are young kids here as well," York City Police Detective Kyle Hower said. "They see police officers as approachable people, they see us having fun, having a good time for a good cause. So often now we're not seen in that way, and the job is not about just doing our everyday job, it's giving back to the community. "

Officers served customers throughout the day. The tips they make will benefit the Special Olympics.