Police ask public's help locating hooded robber in Lebanon

Police in Lebanon are looking for a hooded man that they say robbed a Family Dollar Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect entered the store located in the 300 block of Cumberland Street and approached the checkout clerk demanding money.

The man told the clerk that he had a gun but did not display it. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash fleeing on foot going West on Cumberland Street.

Police say the man is being described as a Hispanic male, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police say he was last spotted running west in the area of 6th and Willow Street.

Police are still investigating and ask if anyone knows the identity of the suspect to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-6611.