× Drive for show by generating club head speed

The key to a good round of golf is to keep the ball in the shortest grass possible from tee to fairway to green. It all starts with the longest club in the bag, the driver. Royal Manchester PGA Professional Anthony Schweppe demonstrated how to generate club head speed to help maximize your distance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"That's one of the most common things people will ask us when coming in for golf lessons, generating club head speed," Schweppe said. "The most important thing to remember when you are swinging the golf club is that we are trying to combine two essential elements for speed. "

"We want to make sure we get enough body rotation, about 90 degrees is fine. You need to couple that with extension, which is simply moving the left arm away and off the body on the way back. Make sure when you are swinging, the left arm is relatively straight but more importantly in front of the body on your back swing and then mirror that on the thru swing. "