Man hospitalized after shooting in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Police are looking for suspects after a 27-year-old man was shot in Chambersburg on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of east King Street near the railroad underpass around 8:21 p.m. for a reported shooting.

William B. Proctor Jr., 27, of Chambersburg, was found semi-responsive at the scene, police said. He was flown to York Hospital for treatment and underwent emergency surgery.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-264-4131 or Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000.