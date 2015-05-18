Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Murder suspect, Dominique Baines, surrenders to Harrisburg Police Chief

Posted 7:07 PM, May 18, 2015, by , Updated at 07:14PM, May 18, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Dominic Baines

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Harrisburg man, wanted in a weekend homicide, has surrendered.  Harrisburg City Police had an arrest warrant for Dominique Baines, 20, in the shooting death of Cordell Nash-Matthews, 26 and the wounding of a 21 year old woman in the forearm.  It happened at about 11:35 pm on Saturday, May 16, near 14th and Vernon Streets.

Baines arranged to surrender himself to Chief Tom Carter.  He was taken into custody today without incident.

 

 

 

 