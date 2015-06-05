When Segway training goes wrong

REXBURG, Id — Several officers from the Rexburg Police Department learned riding a Segway isn’t as easy as it looks.

The police department shared the humorous video with EastIdahoNews.com.

At the beginning of the video, Police Chief Shane Turman tries to control the two-wheeled motorized personal vehicle. After being jerked around, he slams into a chair and hops off.

As other police officers laugh, Turman says, “Okay. There’s gonna have to be a little training.”

Captain Randy Lewis then decides to give the Segway a try.

He gets on, grasping a side table, and says, “I got her.”

Within seconds, Lewis crashes into a table and tumbles to the ground. His fellow officers roar in laughter.

Fortunately Lewis tells us he’s doing fine and, since this video was shot, he and Turman have properly learned how to ride a Segway.