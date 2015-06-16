Emergency crews practice disaster response drills in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Preparing for disaster, emergency crews in Harrisburg simulated disaster response situations. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire teamed up with the PinnacleHealth Community Life Team to train for a possible mass-casualty situation.

Crews staged a collapse of the Boardwalk at Metro Bank Park. First responders had to save mechanical mannequins and several real people who volunteered to help with the practice.

A car was set up under a slab of concrete with two mannequins inside. Crews were tasked with the challenge of getting the victims out of the car and to the hospital. The victims were then taken to three different hospitals within the PinnacleHealth System to see how responders there would handle the increase of patients from an emergency scene, as well as how well EMS crews do in removing victims from the scene.