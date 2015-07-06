× Man captured after shooting 2-year-old in Lancaster in May, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man wanted for shooting a two-year-old boy in Lancaster was arrested Sunday, police said.

Authorities spent almost two months searching for 23-year-old Justin Lamar Davis, who is accused firing multiple shots into a vehicle along the 400 block of East Strawberry Street, near Locust Street on May 6.

The two-year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the foot. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment and later released. Several other adults were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Davis was captured by police officers at an apartment on the first block of Garden Court in Lancaster around 7:51 p.m. Sunday.

Davis faces numerous charges including seven counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and burglary. He was taken to Central Booking to be arraigned.