Not as hot, but still warm and stuffy Wednesday

INCREASED STORM CHANCE: The days ahead won’t be nearly as hot, but the humidity remains high. Thunderstorm chances increase too ahead of a cold front that keeps inching closer to our region. After a hazy start, expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the day. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely, so be prepared to dodge them. A few showers are still likely tonight. It’s hazy and foggy, with stuffy low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A better and more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms is Thursday as the cold front crosses through. Afternoon high temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s both days. Friday the cold front pushes far enough east to bring back the sunshine. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity levels come down a bit as well.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday brings plentiful sunshine for our region, courtesy of an area of high pressure. The humidity stays low, but those levels nudge back up Sunday. An easterly flow tries to set up shop, and that can lead to some drizzly areas, especially for the eastern half of the region. Otherwise, Sunday is partly sunny. High temperatures both days are in the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Next week looks fairly seasonable for this time of year. Monday a weak cold front crosses through. It could spark a shower or thunderstorm, but most should stay dry. Tuesday the sunshine is back. Humidity levels aren’t too bad, with high temperatures seasonable in the middle 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!