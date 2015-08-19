× Analysis of demand note leads to conviction of Harrisburg man on bank robbery charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Dauphin County jury today found Edward Ramsey, 48, of Harrisburg guilty of Robbery. Ramsey was on trial for the June 3, 2013 robbery of the Mid Penn Bank branch on Derry Street in Swatara Township.

Ramsey walked into the bank and handed the teller a hand written note stating “Give me $100s and $50s no die pack or funny business, if anything happen before I get out the door I shoot you 1st.” The teller handed over $550 to Ramsey before he left the bank and fled the area.

The Swatara Township Police quickly responded to the scene and immediately reviewed security footage and processed the scene for evidence. Detectives were able to recover fingerprints from the door that Ramsey exited as well at the handwritten demand note.



That note was sent out to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab where a “impressed writing” analysis was conducted. Impressed writing allows for words previously written on other pages of the same note pad to be brought forward and read clearly. The impressed writing from the demand note revealed cities and trailer numbers associated with a trucking company that Ramsey worked for up until the day of the bank robbery.

Additionally, one of the fingerprints recovered from the door was identified as the right index finger of Ramsey. Once Ramsey was developed as a suspect, officers also went to his home where they recovered clothing matching the description of the clothing worn by the suspect who robbed the bank.

Ramsey is scheduled for sentencing in front of President Judge Richard A. Lewis on October 19.