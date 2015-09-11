Hostage situation in Harrisburg turns out to be a hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.--Police responded to the scene of what they thought was a hostage situation in Harrisburg on Friday afternoon--only to find out it was a prank.

Officers received a call from someone who claimed hostages were being held in a building along the 1100 block of Front Street. The caller reported shots were fired and someone was dead, police said.

Numerous officers responded to the area and began blocking of roads. Investigators found the building where the caller reported the hostage situation--but when they went inside police found no evidence of anything suspicious.

Police said the entire thing was a hoax. The prankster was reportedly calling from a blocked phone number.

Original Report:

HARRISBURG, Pa.–There is a heavy police presence in Harrisburg along North Front and Cumberland Streets.

Officers are also posted behind buildings along Bartine and Sassafras Streets.

FOX43 News has a reporter at the scene who counts 12 cars, marked and unmarked, at the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted on Verbeke Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Harrisburg police incident on N. Front & Cumberland. Road closed.Traffic being diverted on Verbeke. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/8B7Hrdp7Xz — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Harrisburg police also posted behind buildings on Bartine & Sassafras. One officer has rifle drawn in front @fox43 pic.twitter.com/nDzXheOxAa — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Two police officers in front of building just mobilized to back of building on Bartine @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Not sure what constitutes a major police presence but I count 12 cars, marked and unmarked, at scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/L37elEPdOm — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter just arrived on the scene as well — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

We are less than a block from where action seems to be. 15-20 people watching. Man is even painting. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/9ADa95kugB — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Nearly all the police have congregated on Front St. Heard it may be over. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

The standoff is over. Awaiting more info from police. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015

Police incident on Front St one big prank. HPB gets call of shots fired, hostages w/ 1 dead on 1100 blk Front (cont) pic.twitter.com/PmJ3RoaNV8 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) September 11, 2015