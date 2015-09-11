Hostage situation in Harrisburg turns out to be a hoax

HARRISBURG, Pa.--Police responded to the scene of what they thought was a hostage situation in Harrisburg on Friday afternoon--only to find out it was a prank.
Officers received a call from someone who claimed hostages were being held in a building along the 1100 block of Front Street. The caller reported shots were fired and someone was dead, police said.
Numerous officers responded to the area and began blocking of roads. Investigators found the building where the caller reported the hostage situation--but when they went inside police found no evidence of anything suspicious.
Police said the entire thing was a hoax. The prankster was reportedly calling from a blocked phone number.
Original Report:
HARRISBURG, Pa.–There is a heavy police presence in Harrisburg along North Front and Cumberland Streets.
Officers are also posted behind buildings along Bartine and Sassafras Streets.
FOX43 News has a reporter at the scene who counts 12 cars, marked and unmarked, at the scene.
Traffic is currently being diverted on Verbeke Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
