Constables call on Governor’s office to help secure $6 million in owed pay

Harrisburg, Pa. - Constables in Pennsylvania say they're not getting paid for their work, and there are millions of unserved warrants piling up in the Commonwealth. Now the union is calling on the Governor and the state Supreme Court to remedy the problem.

The constables' fraternal order says there is more than $6.5 million owed to constables across the state, going back decades. The law says they're supposed to be paid within 30 days.

"If anybody else would not be getting paid by their employer, they would be upset and the somebody would come in and handle the situation," says Ian Castaneira, regional director of the PA Fraternal Order of Constables. "With constables everybody just ignores it."

He says part of the problem is the way constables are paid. Their fee comes directly from the defendant they serve the warrant to, or the person initiating a civil suit. But sometimes the defendants go on payment plans. Because of that, in some counties it's common for a judge to say there's no money to pay the fee.

Another issue is the way judges select the constables who work for them.

"They try to play favorites and because of this, constables aren't getting paid," says Castaneira. "Most of them are too afraid to do anything about it because they're in fear of losing all their work."

The fraternal order sent a letter to the Governor and the court asking them to intervene and ensure constables are paid for their work.

The Governor's office says he has not received it.

They're also supporting legislation to mandate the elected constable in an area is used by the magistrate judge, to enforce more steady footing for the constable.