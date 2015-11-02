× Big solar storm means chance to see Northern Lights in Pennsylvania Monday night

The forecast of a G3 magnetic storm Monday night means chances will be good to see the Aurora borealis, better known as the Northern Lights.

Due to the strength of this storm, the aurora might be visible as far south as Oklahoma City and Raleigh, N.C.

The forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks shows the areas that have the best chance of seeing the lights.

The solid green line shows how far south the Northern Lights might be seen on Monday night.

Experts say the best time to see the Northern Lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Forecast: Auroral activity will be high(++). Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Igaluit, to Portland OR, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Springfield, and New York City, and visible low on the horizon as far south as Carson City, Oklahoma City, and Raleigh.

You will have to be in a dark place with clear skies to have a chance to see the Northern Lights. It would be best to be away from city lights.