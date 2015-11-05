× New immunization requirements proposed for school children in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Secretary of Health, Dr. Karen Murphy, and Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera, announced on Thursday plans by their departments to revise the immunization regulations for school children in Pennsylvania to ensure all students are better protected from illness.

Current state regulations require Pennsylvania children to get immunized against certain diseases in order to attend school. These requirements presently include a provisional period, which allows students who have received the first dose of a multi-dose vaccine to attend school for up to eight months while they complete all of the required immunizations. The current regulations also keep children from entering school if they’re missing the first dose of a required single or multi-dose vaccine. Under the proposed changes, those students will still be barred from attending school until they have received the first dose.

The proposed changes will now require students to receive their final dose or, if the medical schedule does not allow, a medical certificate that includes a plan for completing the multi-dose immunization within the first five school days. The proposal also changes some of the state’s vaccination requirements, such as requiring a pertussis vaccine and a dose of meningococcal vaccine for students before entering 12th grade.

“The current eight-month provisional window for immunization presents a very real risk for children to become infected and potentially spread preventable, communicable diseases to others,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy. “It is critical that we work together to ensure Pennsylvania’s children are healthy, and ensuring children have a medically appropriate path to being fully immunized will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.”

The departments also are proposing to change the date by which schools are required to submit immunization reports, from October 15 of each school year to December 31, and to require reporting electronically.

“Good health can help students focus, prevent missed school days, and improve learning overall,” Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said. “These proposed changes in the state’s immunization policy will keep students in Pennsylvania classrooms healthy and help them achieve their best.”

Regulations apply to children in public, private, parochial, and non-public schools (including vocational schools, intermediate units, special education and home education programs, cyber schools, and charter schools) in the commonwealth.