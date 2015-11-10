Dying man who wished to see new Star Wars movie has passed away

HOUSTON — Daniel Fleetwood, the 32-year-old terminally ill man whose dying wish was to see the new Star Wars movie passed away Tuesday. Fleetwood got the chance to see an unedited version of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on Thursday, a Disney spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

“Daniel put up an amazing fight to the very end. He is now one with God and with the force,” Ashley Fleetwood wrote on Facebook. “He passed in his sleep and in peace. He will always be my idol and my hero. Please hug uncle Marc for me and give Lucy lots of kisses. Rest in peace my love. This was the last selfie we ever took together. ‪#‎forcefordaniel‬”

“He is now one with God and with the force.” The early release of the movie was the result of an online campaign, #ForceForDaniel, which received support from “Star Wars” actors Mark Hamill, Peter Mayhew and newcomer John Boyega. Fleetwood had spindle cell sarcoma, a rare form of connective tissue cancer, and was told in July he had two months to live.

A “Star Wars” fan from childhood, he wanted to see the new film before he died. The movie will be released to the public on December 18.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.