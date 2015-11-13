Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX43 Morning News
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
68°
68°
Low
56°
High
81°
Sat
58°
86°
Sun
66°
90°
Mon
72°
94°
See complete forecast
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
HSFF week 11 Red Lion vs Cumberland Valley highlights
Posted 10:54 PM, November 13, 2015, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 11:07PM, November 13, 2015
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Red Lion: 21
Cumberland Valley: 48
Popular
Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe at music festival
Update: York County Coroner releases details of Windsor fatal accident
Man wanted, woman missing after kidnapping from Red Rose Motel in Dauphin County
Report: Fecal bacteria counts spike to unsafe levels at 61 New Jersey beaches
Latest News
Philadelphia Eagles receive Super Bowl rings
Long’s Park Summer Music Series in full swing
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s June series to include variety of performances
Be Well: Vacation workout
News
Sports
Cumberland Valley wins PA Rugby championship
Penn State
Sports
Penn State redshirt freshman Robert Martin is ‘done with football’
News
To develop or preserve the McCormick Farm in Cumberland County
News
Cumberland Valley student among six PSECU scholarship winners
Sports
Red Lion outduels Dallastown on the diamond 1-0
News
Cumberland County walk raises money for pancreatic cancer research
News
Red Lion graduates hope to make a change at ‘March for Our Lives’ in York
News
Cumberland Valley School Board, community members battle over McCormick Farm
News
York County Conservation District Envirothon winners announced
News
There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
News
York County student council leaders make plans for National Student Walkout Day
News
Caring through chemo: Local mother finds purpose in her cancer diagnosis
News
Volunteers place flags on veteran’s grave sites in York County for Memorial Day weekend
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.